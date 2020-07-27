Healthcare Heroes: Clarksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center RN Supervisor Barbara Clutter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The latest Healthcare Hero turned a difficult event in her life into a positive way to help people.

Barbara Clutter

Barbara Clutter is an RN supervisor at Clarksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Clutter said she decided to get into nursing later in life after her husband had a heart attack in the 1980s.

Clutter then enrolled at what was then Fairmont State College’s nursing program, and she even shared a few classes with her daughter.

Clutter calls herself a workaholic and said she loves helping her community.

“You have to feel this. You have to be a part of these people’s lives to make it important because I consider going into that nursing home every day. I can be the nice person that that person talks to, or I give a drink of water to before they meet our Lord. And, what better blessing would you want? I don’t know of any,” said Clutter.