Healthcare Heroes: Cortland Acres Administrator Beth Clevenger

THOMAS, W.Va. – This week’s Healthcare Hero is in Tucker County, and she’s a woman helping people get back to feeling 100 percent.

Beth Clevenger

Beth Clevenger is an administrator at Cortland Acres, in Thomas. She has helped people go through rehabilitation following surgeries and injuries for 31 years. She said it is rewarding to know that Cortland is helping to make a difference in the lives of community members.

She said it is great to see people leave the facility when they are better. She added that she didn’t find Cortland, Cortland found her.

“I can’t imagine working anywhere else. I’ve had the opportunity to meet such special people with such great stories. I think maybe Mark Twain said it best when he wrote ‘Find a job you enjoy doing, and you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and I think that’s what Cortland is. Cortland’s home, and Cortland’s family,” said Clevenger.



Clevenger said she hopes staff members realize how much she appreciates all that they do.