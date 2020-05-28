Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Clay Marsh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “It’s been an amazing opportunity to serve.” Those are the words on Dr. Clay Marsh.

For the past several months, the Vice President and Executive Dean of West Virginia University’s Health Sciences department has been on loan to Governor Jim Justice’s office, serving as the state’s COVID-19 “czar.”

As a member of the state’s COVID-19 task force, Marsh has been advising Justice on how the state should respond to the pandemic. He’s been front and center in the governor’s daily news briefings, but Marsh points the credit to many others:

“There’s so many people they’re smart innovative, committed concerned and see service as something not necessarily that they need to be specifically rewarded for but they see it as a privilege in being able to provide service,” Marsh said.

Now, Dr. Marsh is looking for many more West Virginians to become “Healthcare Heroes.”

“We need our citizens to be able to step up and continue to protect themselves and protect each other,” Marsh said.

While continuing to advise the task force, Dr. Marsh will transition back to his role at WVU in June.

You can nominate someone who you think should be honored as a “Healthcare Hero” here.