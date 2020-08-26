Healthcare Heroes: Matthew Pletcher

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – As we honor our medical professionals around the Mountain State this week’s Health Care Heroes takes us to a pharmacy in White Hall.

Matthew Pletcher, a Pharmacist at What Hall Pharmacy said his motivation to start his career in pharmacy came from helping his mom and grandmother as well as caring for others throughout his life. Pletcher explained he knew that he wanted to do something in the medical field and had a few colleagues that helped steer him in the right direction in his career.

“The biggest word for me is care, because we want to care for people and want to help them in any way that we possibly can. And through pharmacy, I think we can do that. We’re the most accessible, and so hopefully we can provide that even during a pandemic,” said Pletcher.

Pletcher said he has been able to form strong bonds, with customers and families, that utilize the services at White Hall Pharmacy providing care to those patients.

“I really like helping people. And if I know that I have made a difference that to me is the most important thing that we can do,” said Pletcher. “It is long hours a lot of times and its putting in the extra effort that makes the difference.”

Also, COVID-19 has impacted the day to day operations of the pharmacy with increases in prescription deliveries, curbside and drive-through services. The lobby is open with social distancing markers on the floor for customers to be aware.

“With pharmacist our goal is to always help people. And it does get busy but it doesn’t mean we don’t have time to talk to our patients. So, anything people need just reach out to us and we’ll try and help them as best we can,” said Pletcher.