The Miley Legal Group Supports healthcare heroes

Healthcare Heroes: Sandy Fluharty

Healthcare Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The latest healthcare hero comes from Harrison County.

Sandy Fluharty is a registered nurse at Clarksburg Comprehensive Treatment Center.

She said she has been a nurse for more than 25 years, and she currently helps patients with addiction recovery.

She said the need is real in this area, and getting to help people live their lives normally is rewarding.

“It’s just as rewarding as if you watched someone, uh, recover from cancer. It, it, it is. It’s, um, great to see them say, you know, ‘Oh, I, I got into college,’ or, ‘I’m starting school now, and thank you guys.’ And, it’s just, this month is, uh, addiction recovery month,” said Fluharty.

Fluharty said she has only been at the facility since April, so it is very heartwarming to be selected as a healthcare hero.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Healthcare Hero

Click here to nominate a Healthcare Hero
Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories