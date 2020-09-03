Healthcare Heroes: Sandy Fluharty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The latest healthcare hero comes from Harrison County.

Sandy Fluharty is a registered nurse at Clarksburg Comprehensive Treatment Center.

She said she has been a nurse for more than 25 years, and she currently helps patients with addiction recovery.

She said the need is real in this area, and getting to help people live their lives normally is rewarding.

“It’s just as rewarding as if you watched someone, uh, recover from cancer. It, it, it is. It’s, um, great to see them say, you know, ‘Oh, I, I got into college,’ or, ‘I’m starting school now, and thank you guys.’ And, it’s just, this month is, uh, addiction recovery month,” said Fluharty.

Fluharty said she has only been at the facility since April, so it is very heartwarming to be selected as a healthcare hero.