Healthcare Heroes: Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital commits to convenient outpatient care

WESTON, W.Va. – As Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital continues to open up more and more as the pandemic wanes, they’re also searching for ways to further efficiently and conveniently treat people for the range of other conditions they deal with. And in a modern world, that doesn’t always mean admitting them.

“That is why it’s so important to have outpatient clinics in a hospital setting. The care has changed over the years and it’s nowhere near as much inpatient-focused as outpatient-focused,” said SJMH Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Stalnaker.

One example of that focus on outpatient care is the new clinic being opened in the Market Place Mall in Weston. When it opens its doors next week, it will provide a closer-to-home way for people to get the treatment they needed before the pandemic, too.

“It’s so important that we reach out to those individuals and care for them and make sure that they continue their healthcare on a regular basis because when those things are not maintained, that’s when they can cause great problems and a great deal of sickness and long-term illness,” Stalnaker said.

Like everyone else, the pandemic changes how the hospital approaches their care, but Stalnaker says it doesn’t make their outpatient plan any less valuable or important.

“It’s no shock to anyone that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on everyone but it’s been very stressful on the healthcare providers and on the provision of care, but that doesn’t lessen our commitment to be able to provide that care closer to home”