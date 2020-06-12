The Miley Legal Group Supports healthcare heroes

Healthcare Heroes: Tammy Knotts

Healthcare Heroes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tammy Knotts is always looking toward serving others. Sometimes it’s in a healthcare setting, at other times it’s in a church setting.

Knotts has spent more than 40 years, first as a pediatric nurse and now as an ENT nurse.

Knotts service isn’t just limited to a hospital or doctor’s office. She and her husband also started the Salt and Light Southern Baptist Church in Clarksburg.

“I did not marry a preacher, he had his own construction company, but I’ve always been active in church, working with youth, the choir in whatever capacity I was needed. Just I feel that is probably a God-given talent and that helps both categories helping with church being in medicine. I tell people sometimes that job is what brings home the paycheck, but I’m actually working for God.”

