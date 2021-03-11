Healthcare Heroes: UHC critical care nurses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Since COVID-19 swept the country, many have seen big changes within their workplaces.

However, almost no one has seen more of a change than healthcare workers who have had to take on many new roles.

United Hospital Center employees have had to make plenty of adjustments over the past year since COVID-19 shut down much of the state and sent many to the hospital.

While changes for most people included working from home and fewer hours, nurses have continued to go above and beyond working long shifts and taking extra precautions to help their patients during a time that is unfamiliar to everyone. Often, this includes being the only source of comfort for those in need.

“COVID has really changed our communication with families. That’s probably one of the most heartbreaking things for myself and my staff. Knowing that when someone is in the hospital, regardless of COVID, they’re scared. No one wants to be here. As nurses, that’s one of our jobs and that’s something that we go into this career for,” said Director of Critical Care Kara Elko.

With COVID numbers dying down, UHC has recently been able to increase its visiting hours.