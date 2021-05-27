Healthcare Heroes: UHC infusion centers keeping up on treatments throughout pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Over the last year, while the COVID-19 pandemic was at the front of everyone’s minds, one group of nurses cared for a different set of patients — those needing infusions.

Nurses and staff at the United Hospital Center didn’t let the pandemic slow them down from giving treatments to their patients.

While many appointments and procedures were being cancelled or postponed, infusion center staff found a way to continue that care.

That’s a job they said they never wanted to step away from, and couldn’t for the sake of their patients.

“They did everything that they needed to do so we could stay open and make sure that people got their treatments, because if you miss a treatment and you have cancer, that can sometimes be very detrimental,” said UHC Director of Oncology Angela Malone.

“It was very nice to hear, but honestly, it was never an option to not come in. This is our job, yes, but it’s what we do. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t want to be here,” said Melissa Morgan, manager of the infusion center at UHC.

The infusion centers at UHC provide cancer treatments for patients in addition to other procedures for a variety of conditions.