Healthcare Heroes: Volunteers provide important support for vaccination clinics

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two days a week in Upshur County, people gather at the national guard armory for one of two vaccine clinics.

But they wouldn’t go nearly as quickly if it weren’t for volunteers like Keith Buchanan, who chipped in with his Rotary Club. He’s one of the more than fifty volunteers needed each day in different roles around the clinic.

Volunteers sanitize seats and other surfaces between clients

“I enjoy helping people, I really do, I’m retired now, so I have some extra time. My son is involved in Rotary, and I just think this is a terrific way to do that service to the community and actually feel good about what you’ve done today,” said Buchanan.

There’s any number of jobs volunteers can take care of, from helping to sign people in or sanitizing surfaces as people go through the process of getting their shot. And even though they aren’t doing any of the actual health care workers, providers there say the work volunteers do make their jobs that much easier.

Keith Buchanan monitors vaccine recipients for side effects

“It would take more employees out of our clinics and out of our facilities. It would increase our days. It would increase our days of the week, our hours in our day to get this taken care of,” said Patricia Collett, chief operations officer for Community Care of West Virginia.

Collett explained that the Upshur County operation can see more than 100 people in an hour, and Buchanan says he’s gratified to be a part of an operation that makes such a difference to so many people.

“It’s incredible, the collaboration. Everyone has one goal in mind. Let’s do this. Let’s do it as efficiently as possible, let’s calm people’s anxiety, and when they leave here, they feel like we’ve really done something important for them,” Buchanan said.