Healthcare Heroes: WVU Healthcare LPN Davetta Rickard

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For this week’s Healthcare Hero, we recognize WVU Healthcare nurse Davetta Rickard. She started a new position in pain management just last week, but she hasn’t always worked in the specialty.

Rickard started her career as a medical assistant and EMT in Pennsylvania, but she wanted to do more. She enrolled in, and graduated from LPN School.

These days, she spends her time helping patients escape their pain, while making sure the medications do not lead to, or perpetuate, addiction.

“A lot of patients come through that the doctor is trying to wean them off the pain medications,” she said. “Some young people, they truly need the pain medication.”

While much of her job is helping those stay out of physical pain, she also has experience with people battling a different type of pain.

I’ve also seen the other side of it — the flip side, where doctor-shoppers just looking for the pain pills where they’re addicted to them.”

It should come as no surprise that Rickard’s passion is addiction, and eventually, she would like her career to lead to work in addiction services.

