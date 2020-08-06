Heathcare Heroes: Alice Bissett

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Many of our healthcare workers around the nation have had their hands full during these difficult times.

Licensed Practical Nurse Manager at Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont, Alice Bissett, said as a child she and her siblings were taught to take care of their family members.

Bissett’s inspiration was her mother who also worked in a nursing home setting. For 15 years, Bissett has been a member on staff at the center, where she stated she enjoys activities with the patients and seeing their smiling faces light up when she enters their room.

“I just feel this is what we train for. We train for the emergencies the pandemic and things like that. This is our time to shine. This is our time to show what we are made of and what we’ve been trained to do. And I feel that in this facility, that a lot of us, almost every one of us have stepped up to the plate and taken on new roles, taken one a tighter aspect of things to help keep the residents safe,” said Bissett.

Bissett explained the best part of her job are the patients and the people she takes care of everyday. She also said COVID-19 has had impact, causing limited contact with patients and family, but the staff have offered support to both patient and family members.

“We do Zoom calls, we do window visits, we do several different things in order for them to stay into contact them (family). We’ve become closer to them than we already are,” said Bissett. “And we are very close on our unit, we take them in as our family and become an extended part of them.”

Also, Bissett explained that to enter the healthcare field the person has to be caring and compassionate because it’s not an easy job.

“Every day when I leave here, I know I’ve done everything I can for these patients and that is what it is all about. To know that they are taken care of to the best of my ability,” said Bissett.

Genesis Pierpont Center in Fairmont is located at 1543 Country Club Road in Fairmont.