Heathcare Heroes: Honoring them all

WBOY 12 News, in conjunction with the Miley Legal Group, has begun an effort to honor north central West Virginia’s “Healthcare Heroes.” The first installment looks not at just one hero, but them all.

Finding ways to honor essential hospital workers took some creativity this week, and it all started from above.

The state’s two Air National Guard units, based in Martinsburg and Charleston, took to the skies to do flyovers above dozens of healthcare facilities in West Virginia. Frontline workers at WVU Medicine’s Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, and Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, both received a tip of the wings from a C-17.

Efforts to honor healthcare heroes at Ruby Memorial didn’t end with the flyover. WVU Medicine officials held a “Park and Pray” event to give people an opportunity to pray for its workers through a non-denominational service held in the hospital’s parking lot.

“It’s been so difficult for us just as a whole being more distant from each other not being out in the community like we normally would, or be connected through different civic groups, or faith groups and things like that and so here is our chance to be a little closer in a safe way and be united in a common purpose, said WVU Medicine Chaplain Allison Anderson.

Local fire departments, law enforcement and ambulance services came out in force for the event.

You can nominate someone who you think should be honored as a “Healthcare Hero” here.