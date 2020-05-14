The Miley Legal Group Supports healthcare heroes

Heathcare Heroes: Honoring them all

Healthcare Heroes
Posted: / Updated:

WBOY 12 News, in conjunction with the Miley Legal Group, has begun an effort to honor north central West Virginia’s “Healthcare Heroes.” The first installment looks not at just one hero, but them all.

Finding ways to honor essential hospital workers took some creativity this week, and it all started from above.

The state’s two Air National Guard units, based in Martinsburg and Charleston, took to the skies to do flyovers above dozens of healthcare facilities in West Virginia. Frontline workers at WVU Medicine’s Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, and Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, both received a tip of the wings from a C-17.

Efforts to honor healthcare heroes at Ruby Memorial didn’t end with the flyover. WVU Medicine officials held a “Park and Pray” event to give people an opportunity to pray for its workers through a non-denominational service held in the hospital’s parking lot.

Allison Anderson
WVU Medicine Chaplain
Allison Anderson

“It’s been so difficult for us just as a whole being more distant from each other not being out in the community like we normally would, or be connected through different civic groups, or faith groups and things like that and so here is our chance to be a little closer in a safe way and be united in a common purpose, said WVU Medicine Chaplain Allison Anderson.

Local fire departments, law enforcement and ambulance services came out in force for the event.

You can nominate someone who you think should be honored as a “Healthcare Hero” here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Healthcare Hero

Click here to nominate a Healthcare Hero
Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories