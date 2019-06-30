Kingwood welcomes new gym

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A new gym in Preston County celebrated their grand opening Saturday in Kingwood.

I Am Fit is located in the Kingwood Plaza and not only offers the latest fitness equipment but also personal training and dietary guides, all for a cheap price.

“We’ve been talking about this for several years now and decided to go ahead and take the plunge and do it. Fitness has been something we’ve been into for awhile, it is needed, everybody that comes in, all of our members are very happy to be here. They love the way it’s laid out, they love the atmosphere,” said owners Melissa and Kent Fultz.

Thirst No More smoothie bar is also locate inside the gym, a unique feature that sets this fitness facility apart from the rest.

Members can enjoy a variety of flavors and even have the option to add protein to help replenish themselves after a hard workout.

