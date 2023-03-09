Bridgeport W.Va. (WBOY)

Bridgeport started off hot in the third quarter with a bucket from behind the arc by Anthony Spatafore that made it 28-26. Next it was Spatafore to Tyler Randolph for an easy layup that kept the Indians ahead. Wheeling Park was not going down without a fight because Amare Johnson sunk a three keeping the difference to three. But Spatafore and the Indians kept up their fight. He drove through the lane and put another two on the board. In the fourth quarter, Aiden Davis made a free throw tying the game. The pressure was on but Bridgeport had a plan.

In the last second, it was Ashton Curry to Spatafore for the game winning shot. Bridgeport fans stormed the court as they finally got their revenge against Wheeling.

They are named the AAAA Region I basketball regional champion, and will be going to Charleston.