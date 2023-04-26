Morgantown, W.Va. —

Irene is the three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in cross country for West Virginia and also a national Gatorade Player of the Year. Now Riggs adds another award to her list. On Saturday, it was announced that she joined Mary Lou Retton, Randy Moss and Jerry West in becoming a Hardman Award recipient. Not only is this an incredible accomplishment, but it is even more admirable because she is only the sixth female to ever receive it.

Irene, in the same way Mary Lou Retton put gymnastics on the map for West Virginia, is doing that with distance running. With Penn Relays only a day away, Irene will get a happy change to her normal solo race competitions, and get to experience it with her teammates.

While Irene’s athletic accomplishments speak for themselves, she also has well above a 4.0 unweighted GPA and is committed to Stanford, which is why she is our Harry Green Athlete of the Week.