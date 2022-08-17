(The Hill) — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said hours after losing her reelection primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman that she is “thinking about” running for president.

“That’s a decision that I’m gonna make in the coming months, and I’m not gonna make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” show early Wednesday when pressed on if she is thinking about a White House bid.

The disclosure came less than 12 hours after major networks projected that Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who hails from a political dynasty, lost to Hageman, Trump’s hand-picked candidate to take on one of his largest critics in Congress.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday and with more than 95 percent of the vote in, Hageman led Cheney, 66.3 percent to 28.9 percent, according to The New York Times.

Cheney during the NBC appearance initially dodged the question when asked if she is considering running for president, telling co-anchor Savannah Guthrie that she is focused on completing her time in Congress — both serving the people of Wyoming and finishing work on the Jan. 6 House select committee — and again vowing to do what it takes to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

–Developing