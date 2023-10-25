Republicans overwhelmingly backed Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)’s bid for House Speaker on Wednesday, ending a chaotic, 22-day stretch without an elected leader in the chamber.

Johnson secured 220 votes, compared to 209 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

The fourth Speaker candidate in three weeks, Johnson won the conference’s nomination on Tuesday night.

Johnson, 51, has been the House GOP’s vice chairman, a junior leadership position, since 2021. He is also a former chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

