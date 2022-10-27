Holiday Programming on WBOY

Here are all the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s specials airing on WBOY NBC and ABC in 2022. This list will be updated as more holiday episodes and movie times are released.

Thanksgiving

NBC

Wednesday, November 23rd

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 24th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – The 96 th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Live)

Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Live) 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. – The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Re-run)

Saturday, November 26th

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The National Dog Show Presented by Purina (Re-run)

ABC

Wednesday, November 16th

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – The Conners (Thanksgiving episode)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs (Thanksgiving episode)

9:31 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Economics (Thanksgiving episode)

Tuesday, November 22nd

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (Thanksgiving episode)

Christmas

NBC

Friday, November 25th

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Tuesday, November 29th

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

Wednesday, November 30th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – 90 th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Live)

Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Live) 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Thursday, December 1st

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Moutain Magic Christmas

Tuesday, December 20th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)

Wednesday, December 21st

9:00 – 10:59:30 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Friday, December 23rd

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas

9:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Saturday, December 24th

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. – It’s a Wonderful Life

11:30 – 1:00 a.m. – Christmas Eve Mass (Live ET)

Monday, December 26th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

ABC

Sunday, November 27th

7:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Mickey Saves Christmas

7:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Monday, November 28th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

Tuesday, November 29th

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special

Thursday, December 1st

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00 – 10:01 p.m. – CMA Country Christmas

Monday, December 5th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Tuesday, December 6th

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (holiday episode)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Press Your Luck (holiday episode)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – The $100,000 Pyramid (holiday episode)

Wednesday, December 7th

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – The Conners (holiday episode)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs (holiday episode)

9:00 – 9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary (holiday episode)

9:31 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Economics (holiday episode)

Monday, December 12th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

Tuesday, December 13th

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – Mickey Saves Christmas

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Disney Prep & Landing

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice

Wednesday, December 14th

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – A Very Backstreet Holiday

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Finding Harmony

Tuesday, December 20th

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. – Shrek the Halls

Saturday, December 24th

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Alone

Sunday, December 25th

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

New Years

NBC

Saturday, December 31st

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – A Toast to 2022!

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Monday, January 2nd

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – The Rose Parade (Live)

ABC

Monday, December 26th

9:00-11:00 p.m. – The Year: 2022

Saturday, December 31st