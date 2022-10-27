Holiday Programming on WBOY

Here are all the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s specials airing on WBOY NBC and ABC in 2022. This list will be updated as more holiday episodes and movie times are released.
Thanksgiving
NBC
Wednesday, November 23rd
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Thursday, November 24th
- 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Live)
- 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – The National Dog Show Presented by Purina
- 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. – The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Re-run)
Saturday, November 26th
- 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The National Dog Show Presented by Purina (Re-run)
ABC
Wednesday, November 16th
- 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – The Conners (Thanksgiving episode)
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs (Thanksgiving episode)
- 9:31 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Economics (Thanksgiving episode)
Tuesday, November 22nd
- 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (Thanksgiving episode)
Christmas
NBC
Friday, November 25th
- 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – Trolls Holiday in Harmony
Tuesday, November 29th
- 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City
Wednesday, November 30th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Live)
- 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Thursday, December 1st
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Moutain Magic Christmas
Tuesday, December 20th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)
Wednesday, December 21st
- 9:00 – 10:59:30 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Friday, December 23rd
- 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas
- 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Saturday, December 24th
- 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. – It’s a Wonderful Life
- 11:30 – 1:00 a.m. – Christmas Eve Mass (Live ET)
Monday, December 26th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
ABC
Sunday, November 27th
- 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Mickey Saves Christmas
- 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Monday, November 28th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Tuesday, November 29th
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special
Thursday, December 1st
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 9:00 – 10:01 p.m. – CMA Country Christmas
Monday, December 5th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight
Tuesday, December 6th
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (holiday episode)
- 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Press Your Luck (holiday episode)
- 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – The $100,000 Pyramid (holiday episode)
Wednesday, December 7th
- 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – The Conners (holiday episode)
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs (holiday episode)
- 9:00 – 9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary (holiday episode)
- 9:31 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Economics (holiday episode)
Monday, December 12th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)
Tuesday, December 13th
- 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – Mickey Saves Christmas
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 9:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Disney Prep & Landing
- 9:30 – 10:00 p.m. – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice
Wednesday, December 14th
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – A Very Backstreet Holiday
- 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Finding Harmony
Tuesday, December 20th
- 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 9:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 9:30 – 10:00 p.m. – Shrek the Halls
Saturday, December 24th
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Home Alone
Sunday, December 25th
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
New Years
NBC
Saturday, December 31st
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – A Toast to 2022!
- 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
Monday, January 2nd
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – The Rose Parade (Live)
ABC
Monday, December 26th
- 9:00-11:00 p.m. – The Year: 2022
Saturday, December 31st
- 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023
- 10:30 p.m. – 2:13 a.m. – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023