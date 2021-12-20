CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The DMV has sent out a reminder that many of its services will still be available over the holidays.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, “Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone that wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal, at the WVDMV website, dmv.wv.gov .”

Other online services that will be available include: the ability to pay your reinstatement fees, check your driver’s license status, change your address and apply for duplicates, among other things.

Excluding the Fairmont Exam Center, all regional offices for the DMV have a drop box located outside for transactions like titling, registration renewals, and dealer work. Any materials dropped off during this time will be processed the following week.

Various Kroger and Sheetz locations across the state also include a kiosk for DMV related business.

Starting Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. (12 p.m. for Kanawha City), all DMV regional offices and Headquarters will be closed for in-person transactions until they reopen on Dec. 27.

Offices will close again on Dec. 30 at 12:30 p.m. (Kanawha City at 12:00 p.m.) and will reopen Jan. 3.

For more information on kiosk locations and the online services portal, visit the DMV website.