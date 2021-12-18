CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As part of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week, the Attorney General encouraged people to be mindful of stores’ return policies when buying a gift for someone.



“When purchasing Christmas gifts, it is always important to ask the cashier or sales associate about the return process,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Knowing a company’s return policy before purchasing items can save a lot of time and potential headaches.”



A receipt often ensures that a return will be for full purchase value. Without a receipt, some stores may “only offer in-store credit or a gift card for returns.”

When it comes to online purchases, it may fall upon the gift recipient to pay any shipping fees for a return.



Regardless of any all sales final policies, merchants “must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers.” However, issues with size and preference may still be refused.



Tips included: