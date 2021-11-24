CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have released video messages telling everyone to have a great Thanksgiving holiday.

Capito gave thanks to “family, friends, good health” as well as those who serve in the military.

“As you join together with your loved ones this Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the many blessings we all have as West Virginians and as Americans,” said Capito.

Manchin mentioned, among other things, COVID-19 and how the state has “made great strides” in facing it.

“Today and every day, I am thankful for the privilege to serve the great state of West Virginia. On behalf of Gayle, myself and our family, we wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving,” said Manchin.

The full video messages: