It sure looks like The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter for the majority of the United States. (Kelley Bayern)

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia is bringing back its Christmas at the Fair, featuring the Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, on Nov. 26.

The show, running from 6-9 p.m., will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 19.

“We were blown away by the support from the community last season,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “So we’ve kept our promise and grown this event! As a new tradition, we hope to keep getting bigger every year.”

On Nov. 26, attendants can experience the Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience.

Christmas at the Fair will be available to the public “for donations only” and will begin on 219 North “past the horse barns”. Those who choose to participate in the show are asked to follow traffic patterns, and turn off headlights when driving through.

“This is a fun event for us, but it would not be possible without support from our local businesses,” Collins said. “They have really stepped up to help us with this event.”

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.