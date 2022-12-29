LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show, Christmas at the Fair, will be making its return after postponing due to weather.

On Dec. 30 and 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the event will be available to the public “for donations only” and will start at the livestock gate on 219 North “just past the horse barns,” according to a release from the State Fair of West Virginia. Those attending should turn off their headlights and follow traffic patterns while driving through.

“Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the community one last chance to enjoy Christmas at the Fair,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The City of Lewisburg has extended several of its holiday events to this weekend as well, so we hope folks will come out and enjoy all that is offered!”

The State Fair of West Virginia is accepting mobile donations via Paypal. To learn more, you can visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair or follow their Facebook @statefairofwv, Instagram @statefairofwestvirginia, TikTok @statefairofwv and Twitter @SFWV.