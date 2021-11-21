Just can’t wait? Well today is National Stuffing Day

If the thought of preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast is too much to stomach, fear not: Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve options that barely require any prep work. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Today is Nov. 21 which means that it is once again time to bring out the birds and celebrate National Stuffing Day.

Stuffing is one of those foods that isn’t normally brought out any other time of the year. That is why a day like this is all the more special.

But, where does the holiday originate from? For that, one must simply look at the history of stuffing, courtesy of NationalToday.

2nd century B.C

A chef named Apicius created recipes for stuffed rabbit, chicken and even dormouse in his cookbook “Apicius de re Coquinaria.”

1836

Stuffing Turkey became a regular staple for the Thanksgiving Day meal.

1972

Ruth Siems made life easier and Turkey more delicious with ‘Stove Top Stuffing.’

November 21, 2005

National Stuffing Day seems to have started in 2005 as a promotion for stuffing, and is now observed annually with great zeal.

In recognition of this history, people can engage in a great many activities in the spirit of the holiday.

Have a stuffing tasting party

Get a group together to pre-test each others stuffing. The whole group gets the benefit from it.

Make a stuffing you’ve always wanted to try

Stray away from the usual and experiment. Get creative and wow others with an original recipe.

Get inspired

Hop onto the internet and look for inspiration. Many others will be celebrating National Stuffing Day and with that comes a whole lot of new and interesting stuffing recipes to check out.

Remember to get out there and get your stuff-ing together.