Morgantown holds its annual Christmas Parade

The 4-H Carolers sing along at the Morgantown Christmas Parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — People have made their way to High Street for Morgantown’s annual Christmas parade.

Around 5:40 p.m., the Christmas tree in Courthouse Square was lit, then the 4-H carolers sang just before the parade stepped off at 6:30 p.m.

The parade was put on by the Morgantown Jaycee’s with the help of Main Street Morgantown this year.

The University High School band and dancers marches down the street

The band moves with confidence along High Street

Two Eagle Scouts, Frannie Kitzmiller (left) and Tiara Long (right), riding along as parade marshals

There was high anticipation after last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19.

Barbara Watkins, Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown spoke about how special it is to be back together as a community.

“This is one of the things that took place always in the past…since 1960, and when something like this comes back that’s always been around for so long that not only are your children enjoying it but your grandchildren,” Watkins said. “…it could be three generations out here enjoying this parade and so I think that that’s really important.”

This year’s lineup included Smokey Bear, the Morgantown Fire Department, Morgantown High School band, dancers and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Morgantown Jaycee’s are always looking for volunteers to help with planning the parade. Anyone interested can reach out to Mike Hopkins at 304-319-4391.