Postal Service to close Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Post Offices nationwide will close on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

Regular function will resume on Dec. 27, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

Customers are encouraged to check their local Post Offices for their hours of operation.

Some locations “may have limited hours” on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, but blue collection boxes with “final collection times before noon” will not be affected on that day.

Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

For boxes that have a final collection time after noon, mail may be picked up earlier. Mail should be placed into blue collection boxes by noon, regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. Items can also be taken to a local Post Office location.

To find Post Office locations, hours, collection box locations and pick up times, customers can visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com.