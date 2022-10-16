CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent survey from TopCashback.com reported that only 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, among other interesting findings.
In a survey polled from a cross-section of 2,208 adults, aged 18 and over, here are some of the results:
Favorite Halloween candy?
- Reese’s (58 percent)
- Kit Kats (49 percent)
- M&M’s (44 percent)
- Snickers (42 percent)
- Twix (40 percent)
Least favorite Halloween candy?
- Candy Corn (47 percent)
- Swedish Fish (36 percent)
- Sour Patch Kids (30 percent)
- Almond Joy (26 percent)
- Three Musketeers (18 percent)
Do you steal candy from your kid’s Halloween haul?
- Yes (65 percent)
- No (35 percent)
How much do you spend on candy for trick-or-treaters?
- Less than $25 (54 percent)
- $25 to $50 (31 percent)
- $51 to $100 (12 percent)
- $101 to $200 (Two percent)
- More than $200 (One percent)
When trick-or-treaters are out, do you answer the door if someone rings or pretend you’re not home?
- I answer it (75 percent)
- I pretend that I’m not home (25 percent)
Do you really take one or do you take more than one or all of the candy?
- I really “take one” (63 percent)
- I take more than one (36 percent)
- I take all of the candy (One percent)
Do you give out full-size candy bars?
- No (80 percent)
- Yes (20 percent)
Do you decorate your home for Halloween?
- Yes (58 percent)
- No (42 percent)
Do you make or buy your costumes?
- Buy (65 percent)
- Make it myself (35 percent)
Do you wear the same costume every year/most years?
- No (80 percent)
- Yes (20 percent)
The most overused Halloween costumes?
- Witch (48 percent)
- Devil/Angel (30 percent)
- Skeleton (23 percent)
- Cat (16 percent)
- Nurse (16 percent)
Favorite Halloween traditions?
- Trick-or-treating (37 percent)
- Watching scary movies (34 percent)
- Dressing up (33 percent)
- Carving Jack-o-Lanterns (32 percent)
- Decorating the house (30 percent)
Favorite Halloween movie?
- ‘Hocus Pocus’ (33 percent)
- ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ (33 percent)
- ‘Beetlejuice’ (27 percent)
- ‘The Addams Family’ (24 percent)
- ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (24 percent)