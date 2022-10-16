CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent survey from TopCashback.com reported that only 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, among other interesting findings.

In a survey polled from a cross-section of 2,208 adults, aged 18 and over, here are some of the results:

Favorite Halloween candy?

Reese’s (58 percent)

Kit Kats (49 percent)

M&M’s (44 percent)

Snickers (42 percent)

Twix (40 percent)

Least favorite Halloween candy?

Candy Corn (47 percent)

Swedish Fish (36 percent)

Sour Patch Kids (30 percent)

Almond Joy (26 percent)

Three Musketeers (18 percent)

Do you steal candy from your kid’s Halloween haul?

Yes (65 percent)

No (35 percent)

How much do you spend on candy for trick-or-treaters?

Less than $25 (54 percent)

$25 to $50 (31 percent)

$51 to $100 (12 percent)

$101 to $200 (Two percent)

More than $200 (One percent)

When trick-or-treaters are out, do you answer the door if someone rings or pretend you’re not home?

I answer it (75 percent)

I pretend that I’m not home (25 percent)

Do you really take one or do you take more than one or all of the candy?

I really “take one” (63 percent)

I take more than one (36 percent)

I take all of the candy (One percent)

Do you give out full-size candy bars?

No (80 percent)

Yes (20 percent)

Do you decorate your home for Halloween?

Yes (58 percent)

No (42 percent)

Do you make or buy your costumes?

Buy (65 percent)

Make it myself (35 percent)

Do you wear the same costume every year/most years?

No (80 percent)

Yes (20 percent)

The most overused Halloween costumes?

Witch (48 percent)

Devil/Angel (30 percent)

Skeleton (23 percent)

Cat (16 percent)

Nurse (16 percent)

Favorite Halloween traditions?

Trick-or-treating (37 percent)

Watching scary movies (34 percent)

Dressing up (33 percent)

Carving Jack-o-Lanterns (32 percent)

Decorating the house (30 percent)

Favorite Halloween movie?