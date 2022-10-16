CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent survey from TopCashback.com reported that only 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, among other interesting findings.

In a survey polled from a cross-section of 2,208 adults, aged 18 and over, here are some of the results:

Favorite Halloween candy?

  • Reese’s (58 percent)
  • Kit Kats (49 percent)
  • M&M’s (44 percent)
  • Snickers (42 percent)
  • Twix (40 percent)

Least favorite Halloween candy?

  • Candy Corn (47 percent)
  • Swedish Fish (36 percent)
  • Sour Patch Kids (30 percent)
  • Almond Joy (26 percent)
  • Three Musketeers (18 percent)

Do you steal candy from your kid’s Halloween haul?

  • Yes (65 percent)
  • No (35 percent)

How much do you spend on candy for trick-or-treaters?

  • Less than $25 (54 percent)
  • $25 to $50 (31 percent)
  • $51 to $100 (12 percent)
  • $101 to $200 (Two percent)
  • More than $200 (One percent)

When trick-or-treaters are out, do you answer the door if someone rings or pretend you’re not home?

  • I answer it (75 percent)
  • I pretend that I’m not home (25 percent)

Do you really take one or do you take more than one or all of the candy?

  • I really “take one” (63 percent)
  • I take more than one (36 percent)
  • I take all of the candy (One percent)

Do you give out full-size candy bars?

  • No (80 percent)
  • Yes (20 percent)

Do you decorate your home for Halloween?

  • Yes (58 percent)
  • No (42 percent)

Do you make or buy your costumes?

  • Buy (65 percent)
  • Make it myself (35 percent)

Do you wear the same costume every year/most years?

  • No (80 percent)
  • Yes (20 percent)

The most overused Halloween costumes?

  • Witch (48 percent)
  • Devil/Angel (30 percent)
  • Skeleton (23 percent)
  • Cat (16 percent)
  • Nurse (16 percent)

Favorite Halloween traditions?

  • Trick-or-treating (37 percent)
  • Watching scary movies (34 percent)
  • Dressing up (33 percent)
  • Carving Jack-o-Lanterns (32 percent)
  • Decorating the house (30 percent)

Favorite Halloween movie?

  • ‘Hocus Pocus’ (33 percent)
  • ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ (33 percent)
  • ‘Beetlejuice’ (27 percent)
  • ‘The Addams Family’ (24 percent)
  • ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (24 percent)