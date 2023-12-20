CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sometimes the perfect gift just has to be shipped, and with shipping comes a whole slew of possible outcomes.

Package thieves, or porch pirates, have stolen $8 billion of goods according to recent statistics from security.org.

Last year, the United States Postal Service said it shipped 13.2 billion pieces of mail alone, meaning the chances of this happening to you are rather high. Though the solutions to avoiding package theft may be much more simple than you think.

12 News spoke with Sean Hargadon, spokesperson of the U.S. Postal Service, on the biggest key to keeping your packages safe.

“You wouldn’t leave your phone. You wouldn’t leave your purse or your wallet outside, would you, unattended? Don’t leave that mail unattended. Don’t leave your mail in the mailbox full overnight. If you’ve got a package coming, pick it up. Get it in your house. When you leave stuff out like that, especially if it piles up, you know you have a lot coming on, thieves look at that as you’re not home, so I’m just going to grab this and take it,” said Hargadon.

A few tips to consider keeping your packages safe this holiday season is to ensure someone can take the package for you. Whether it be your friendly neighbor or a relative with free time, have them pick up the package after it’s been dropped off.

Provide specific instructions for mail carriers to leave the package maybe on your back porch or an area that isn’t easily accessible to the passing eye. Installing doorbell cameras is possibly the best safety measure so that even if your package is stolen, you have the opportunity to catch the theft on camera.

You can also utilize the USPS hold for pick-up option that requires you to pick up the package from the post office. USPS.com also offers service calls that give you direct emails throughout your package’s journey.

“If you feel that packages have been stolen or you know it’s been stolen, we want you to report that and we want you to go to the United States Postal Inspection Service. That’s www.uspis.gov. They have links there, it’s really easy, you can report mail theft. They also have a tremendous amount of resources and tips so you can watch out and protect yourself from mail theft. Not only that, but also scams. This is a big time for scams,” said Hargadon.

You can get in touch with the United States Postal Inspection Service through its website and for additional package safety tips. For more information on USPS’ holiday services, you can also visit its holiday newsroom.