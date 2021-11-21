USPS Operation Santa gives people a chance to play Santa this Christmas

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – The United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa event is giving people the opportunity to play Santa for Christmas.

Kids are sending their letters to Santa through the mail, and people can go read them and pick some to adopt starting on Nov. 29.

The letters must be sent to:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Return addresses on the letters are required so that Santa knows where to send the gifts to. Those who send gifts are asked to remain anonymous, as the present is supposed to be from Santa.

You can view the shipping requirements are restrictions here, and find a location near you here.

Gifts must be sent from a participating post office by Dec. 18.