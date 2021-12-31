West Virginia state parks gearing up for first day hikes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The new year brings new opportunities for adventures. West Virginia state parks are helping people get out this weekend with annual first day hikes.

10 parks around the Mountain State, including in Ritchie, Tucker and Taylor Counties, will have guided tours around the parks.

State park officials encouraged residents who are new to hiking to go on the first day hikes for a number of reasons. First, the hikes are shorter, so hikers do not have to worry too much fatigue, also, hiking in the winter, especially with the mild temperatures predicted, has its advantages.

“It’s nice to hike in the winter,” said Lauren Cole, a park naturalist at Chief Logan State Park. “You don’t have to fight the mosquitos and you don’t get hot and sweaty. It’s just a good time to be outside, I think.”

