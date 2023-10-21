CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eager West Virginia students have the chance to compete with each other by making their own ornaments in the 19th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition.

According to a release from the Office of First Lady Cathy Justice, students from every grade, whether public, private or home-schooled, are invited to make their own dog-themed Christmas ornament inspired by West Virginia’s Friends With Paws school therapy dogs or Babydog.

Submitted ornaments will even be displayed at the Culture Center in Charleston over the holidays.

A winner will be selected from each division based on the students grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Winners will be invited to virtually join the Joyful Night Celebration, an early December holiday event held at the State Capitol, where officials will show the ornaments and the Christmas tree. The winning classes will also receive a gift card for class supplies.

“In January 2024, the four winning ornaments will be donated to the West Virginia State Museum for their permanent collection,” the release said.

Entries can be mailed to Elizabeth Yeager at the Culture Center’s Department of Arts, Culture and History, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

Submissions should include contact information (phone, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class) and must be received by Nov. 17.

Design information for the 2023 First Lady Student Ornament Competition can be found on the Governor’s website.