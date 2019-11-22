Best places to shop local this holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North central West Virginia offers options of all types for people to find the perfect gifts for their friends and family members this holiday season.

The Bridgeport farmers market is held on the second Sunday of each month from November through April and is a prime location for local vendors to sell their creations.

“We have a lot of people who make friends through the summer market. They get so used to seeing each other on Sundays, so it’s just a really good way to come out and see your community members and your friends that you don’t get to see every Sunday,” said board member Heidi Nawrocki.

The market is held at the Bridgeport Conference Center and the next will be December 8.

Artworks in Bridgeport is back in a new location to show customers that nothing can get in the way of the holiday spirit.

After a fire destroyed the store in October, staff and community members came together to get things restored just in time for holiday shopping. Artworks offers locally made art and jewelry that is designed with buyers in mind.

“We try and carry things that nobody else carries. We try and carry things in small numbers so that you don’t see it all over the place-it keeps it special,” said Artworks owner Lotus MacDowell.

Artworks also offers free gift wrapping year-round upon request.

Shopping local for the holidays can sometimes take us to some unlikely places. The united hospital center gift shop features a themed christmas display that takes an entire year to plan. This year’s theme-red trucks.

The gift shop is selling several items shaped like or picturing red trucks for people of all ages. Another common theme among gifts and decorations this year is a buffalo check pattern. These ideas come from a yearly conference held each January.

Employees said that coming to see the shop’s decor and items gives patients a chance to escape their treatment for a while.

“The gift shop is a healing environment. It’s a good spot for people to come down, they can talk to our volunteers, they can do a little bit of shopping and it just gets them away from the hospital atmosphere of being in a hospital bed or getting treatment,” said UHC gift shop manager Scott Griffiths.