Give the gift of relaxation this holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The holiday season is full of fun events like shopping, family gatherings, movie marathons and ice skating — but there are times when the sheer volume of things to do becomes overwhelming.

Instead of stepping away from the festive fun, a local spa is giving us tips on how to recharge and relax.

“We work hard all year and mothers are typically the last to take care of them themselves. I really think it’s a nice gift to give them a day at the spa,” said Traci Bailey, Rejuvenation Med Spa.

With the day to day stress it’s important to get some relaxation and our friends at Rejuvenation Med Spa are making it possible this holiday season with Black Friday specials.

“We are going to have buy a $100 gift card get $25, buy a laser package get one half off, buy any plasma pen service buy one get one half off, and then we are going to do 15 percent off facial and massage services as well,” explained Bailey.

If you aren’t sure what service to buy your loved one, a gift card may be the perfect option.

“Everyone’s different. What might be good for one person is not going to be good for another person. We cater to you and your individual needs and your skin and the results you want, as far as aging, hyper pigmentation, things like that. It’s just varied everyone’s different,” said Abby Elliott, Master Medical Esthetician.

