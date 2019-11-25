Level up this season with these gifts for gamers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – When it comes to gift shopping, there’s certainly a lot of options for the gamers in your life. Whether it’s finding the latest console or the hottest new game on the market, the Black Friday weekend is one of the best times to go hunting for them.

“I think a lot of the big hype is around Xboxes and PlayStation. We have a lot of those big bundles $100, $150 off,” said Anthony Pollutro, who works in the electronics department at Target in Bridgeport.

Thanks to modern technology some of the hottest titles around can be played on a device that fits in your pocket, and gamers are using peripheral devices to make the experience even better.

“Headsets controllers, I know mobile games are getting pretty big. You’ve got controllers that can hook straight up to you phone, so you don’t have to have a big console to enjoy playing games. I have Fortnite on the phone, it’s free to play; you can hook up an Xbox controller to most phones wirelessly,” said Pollutro.

While video games are the flashiest options, they’re not the only option. On the other side of the Meadowbrook Mall from Target, Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming offer many tabletop options, and they said they have one particular show to thank for bringing those games back.

“Stranger Things actually did game shops like this a fantastic favor, because it really brought D&D back and brought it back to the forefront. So Dungeons and Dragons is one of the most popular games out there right now, and we have one of the biggest communities in the country that plays up here every Wednesday,” said Four Horsemen owner Mike Tressler.

Board games are also making a comeback, and there’s more than just Risk and Monopoly on shelves now. Many modern games run the gamut from family-friendly to deep strategy, and they can be a great way to pass time with friends in the same room.

“We have Carcassone, Catan, Pandemic Legacy, all these are some of the hottest games that are out on the market, and now we also do free demos of the games as well on the weekends which you can also check out on our event page,” said Tressler.