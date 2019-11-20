Philippi Christmas tree committee plants trees for the community

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – This is the third year that the Philippi Christmas Tree Committee put Christmas trees around the courthouse and at the Blue and Gray Park in Philippi.

The committee opens up the decorating of the trees to the community. Anyone is allowed to reserve a tree and decorate it, however they please.

According to Linda Menear, secretary of the committee, there are more than 100 Christmas trees, none of them are alike. The themes have varied from snowman to decorating the entire tree in purple in support of Pancreatic Cancer.

“We opened this up to the community to decorate to make them part of our Christmas celebration.” Linda Menear

This year the committee wanted to do something different for the trees at the Blue and Gray Park. There is a memorial at the Park for the Sago Miners.

They extended an invitation to the families of the Miners that were killed in the mining disaster, as well as to Randal McCloy Jr. to have a tree to decorate.

The trees will be ready for decorating on November 20 and can be decorated until December 4.

In addition to the trees, there are the following activities in Philippi: