Three local shops to get a gift for your teacher

While shopping for Christmas gifts, don’t forget about the teacher. Here are three local places to get the perfect gift for your favorite teacher and have some fun along the way.

The Potter’s House Art Center

A gnome and two ceramic trees you can paint at The Potter’s House

Our first stop was The Potter’s House Art Center, and this is a good place to make something special for your teacher.

Located in Fairview in a former church, The Potter’s House has a number of crafts that kids can make for their teacher. Kids can easily paint and decorate Christmas ornaments and decorations or make Christmas-themed paintings on canvas. Or if you’re in a rush, you can pick up a pre-made gift. The shop section has mugs, bowls, plates, vases, and other items that would make great gifts for teachers.

“We do pretty much anything art. I specialize, of course, in pottery, but people can just come in and say, ‘Hey, I would like to learn how to make Christmas ornaments today,’ and that’s what we’ll do,” said Diana Heaney, owner of The Potter’s House, “No appointment necessary. You just show up and tell me what you want to do and we’ll figure it out.”

Appalachian Glass

A light-up ornament at Appalachian Glass

The next place we visited is Appalachian Glass in Weston. Each glass gift is blown right in the shop, and people who visit get a free demonstration on how the process works.

The shop has a variety of gifts to choose from, like glass apples, pencil holders, Christmas ornaments, and other knickknacks. Appalachian Glass has been open for more than 75 years. It’s a family business spanning three generations.

Old Stone House

Old Stone House is a historic landmark turned into a gift shop.

The Old Stone House in Morgantown is a great place to get gifts for your teacher and learn a little bit of history along the way. The house is the oldest stone house in Monongalia County, and it was built to be the home of a potter in 1795. Over the years, the house has become many different things, from a tavern to a church, and today is a gift shop.

“The shop is owned by the Service League in Morgantown. We have been here since the 1930s, I think either 1935 or 1932,” said Vicki Conner, a volunteer at the Old Stone House, “We’re all volunteers. The shop is non-profit so the money goes back to other nonprofits in the county.”

The shop offers a variety of décor items and some food products made in West Virginia. Keep an eye out for the Old Stone House tag—that’s how you know the Service League made it by hand. After you pick out a gift for your teacher, you can also pick up a bag full of books in the used book sale section.

With all of these options to get a unique and fun gift for your teacher, you can’t go wrong.