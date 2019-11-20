Top toys hitting the aisles this Christmas Season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The holiday season is back with new toys for children, based off the hottest movies and gaming trends.

Some stores make it a personal mission every year to make sure every child gets the exact gift they want.

Walmart in particular stocks the shelves full of toys ready to be purchased and played with by children. Every year they hold a, “Day of Play,” in Arkansas, where children from anywhere in the country can come play with thousands of toys all day long. At the end of the day they take a poll of their favorite ones to help tell realtors which are most popular.

Some of the top toys this year are:

My Life Doll Frozen themed toys PJ Masks Paw Patrol Toy Cars Fortnite Action Figures

Bob Smith is the manager of the Walmart in Weston and said that this way they can get the most accurate reading of the top rated toys for kids by the experts themselves.

“We can tell what toys they really like and those are the ones we can suggest to our costumers,” said Smith.

Walmart also makes it easier to search for gifts for people of all ages with their online feature the, “gift finder.” This is a short questionnaire you take and it helps generate the top gift selection based on the answers.

Black Friday shopping starts in some stores the weekend before Thanksgiving, but of it’s never too early to cross off the hottest toys from this year’s Christmas list.