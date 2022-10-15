CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a survey conducted by iprospectcheck.com, the average West Virginian job seeker’s resume is 46% comprised of false or embellished information in terms of their skills or qualifications.

On the national level, the survey found that the average national resume accuracy rate was 72%.

When analyzing specific industries, the percentage of accurate information on job seekers resumes held a wide gap between the least accurate resume at 34% and the most accurate at 90%.

These were the industries that the study looked at and their average resume accuracy:

Finance: 34%

Public Sector: 40%

I.T.: 42%

Energy: 50%

Media: 54%

Legal: 57%

Tourism: 60%

Engineering: 61%

Health: 63%

Retail: 68%

Hospitality: 70%

Education: 76%

Technology: 76%

Real Estate: 90%

According to iprospectcheck.com’s report, the most often lied about part of candidates’ resumes was their previous job titles at 25%. “15% said it would be their level of experience and another 15% said their education and qualification would likely be embellished.”

As for what colleges are most often lied about attending, 28% said Harvard; 18% said Stanford and another 18% said MIT. 15% said Yale while another 15% said Princeton; 3% said the University of Pennsylvania. A further 3% chose other colleges.

To get their results, iprospectcheck.com, a background check and screening solution company, asked 3,351 anonymous job seekers how accurate their resume was.

A map of each states’ average resume accuracy can be found below.