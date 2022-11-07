GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.

The DHHR is looking to fill positions in its Bureau for Social Services in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties and is holding an in-person hiring event this week.

The event will be held at the DHHR’s Grafton office at 235 Barrett St. on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DHHR is offering a $1,500 hiring incentive to candidates after their first year of employment.

Thursday’s event will feature interviews for a youth services social service worker, child protective services worker and trainee, according to a press release from the DHHR.

Child protective services workers perform social casework involving abuse, neglect and exploitation of children, and trainees work alongside them for one year observing the job, whereas social service workers work with children who are in foster care, emergency shelters and other social service areas, according to the release.

Those interested can register for an interview by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-590-7966.

More information about career opportunities at the DHHR is available on its website.