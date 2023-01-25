MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Employment Solutions in Morgantown is seeking members to join the cleaning crew for WVU Men’s Basketball games, offering $18 per hour for any interested workers.

“Exactly and they get there sometimes to maybe see the end of the game too and that’s nice.” Richard Rosner from Mountaineer Employment Solutions said.

Mountaineer Employment Solutions said that it is seeking local solutions to fill its positions.

“So it’s great for the community, it’s great for us and it gets everybody involved and we hire everyone locally so there’s nobody outsourcing,” Rosner said. “It’s keeping people in West Virginia working in West Virginia.”

Some of the tasks for the job are cleaning between and around seats, picking up trash, reporting lost items as well as sweeping and mopping.

Anyone interested in the position, can reach out to the group via their website or visit them at its location at 525 Granville Square, Suite 119.