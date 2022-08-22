CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — GPS Hospitality, which owns several Burger King locations and one Popeyes location in north central West Virginia, is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 60 positions.

Ten of the positions are management and 50 are team member positions, according to a press release sent by GPS Hospitality on Monday.

No appointment is necessary, according to the release, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot. Applicants are encouraged to text ‘GPS’ to 37872 to find open positions or apply online.

GPS said it also encourages candidates to stop by any GPS Hospitality restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to apply in person. They are located at the following addresses:

Burger King – 170 Barnett Run Rd. in Bridgeport

Burger King – 93 North Locust St. in Buckhannon

Burger King – 600 Emily Dr. in Clarksburg

Burger King – 698 Oakmound Dr. in Clarksburg

Burger King – 729 Beverly Pike in Elkins

Burger King – 808 Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont

Burger King – 2363 White Hall Blvd. in Fairmont

Burger King – 340 Patteson Dr. in Morgantown

Burger King – 03 Staunton Dr. in Weston

Popeyes – 2 Lawless Rd. in Morgantown

According to the release, management level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS and other benefits.