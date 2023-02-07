ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest is looking to fill a permanent, full-time Architectural Historian position in Elkins.

According to the job description posted online, those applying will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, interpreting, managing, and/or prescribing treatments for historic buildings, structures, landscapes, and other various cultural resources.

Other duties include consultations regarding building and property preservation programs, identifying future projects and managing project budgets, and organizing contracts, reports, maps, inventories, and records.

Applicants must have a graduate or bachelor’s degree in architectural history, art history, historic preservation, or a closely related field with similar coursework.

There are many other requirements listed in the full application. Starting salary is listed at $57,118.