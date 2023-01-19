ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Organizers are looking for employers that are hiring to join the 2023 Randolph County Job Fair.

The job fair will take place at the Phil Gainer Community Center at 142 Robert E Lee Avenue Extension in Elkins on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobseekers will be able to meet with employers face-to-face at the event. They’re advised to dress well and bring their resume. Click here for the event details.

There is still time for employers to register to participate for free. Click here to do so, or call the Randolph County Development Authority at 304-637-0803.

The job fair is being held by the Randolph County Development Authority, Elkins Main Street, and the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber.