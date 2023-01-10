SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve always wanted to work at Seneca Rocks, the U.S. Forest Service is looking for full-time employees.

There are two permanent seasonal GS-4/5 positions available at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center according to the U.S. Forest Service. Those employees serve as interpreters and front desk staff. Duties include greeting visitors and providing information.

An employee speaks with visitors at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Credit: USDA Forest Service photo

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the seasonal workers will be hired for 13 pay periods annually, which is 26 weeks, though as an entry-level position, it could lead to other job opportunities.

The deadline to submit an application online is Jan. 31.

The Monongahela National Forest is also looking for high school and college students in need of a summer internship. Click here for more information.

For more information about jobs at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, contact Jeremiah Hyslop at jeremiah.hyslop@usda.gov.