CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia’s next Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held on Mar. 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

“If you’re looking for a new job or thinking about starting a whole new career, we invite you to connect with these fantastic West Virginia employers during our March Statewide Virtual Job Fair,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “We continue to encourage West Virginia job seekers and employers to take advantage of this free online platform to connect and fill open positions across our great state.”

Job seekers will be able to virtually interact with participating employers, with early access opening up on Feb. 27. Employers and job seekers can register for the Mar. 1 Statewide Virtual Job Fair here.

Job seekers should dress professionally and have a clean background for video interviews.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.

A Job Seeker Training video and a list of participating employers can be found on the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal.

To learn more, you can visit the WorkForce West Virginia website or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.