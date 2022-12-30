CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – WorkForce West Virginia is inviting employers and job seekers to participate in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs starting on Jan. 4 from 12-3 p.m.

The virtual job fairs will allow job seekers to “apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually” with participating employers, according to a release from WorkForce West Virginia.

“As we kick off our first Statewide Virtual Job Fair of 2023, we’re thrilled to continue the momentum of this event. In the past three months, we’ve seen nearly 1,300 registered attendees and more than 350 registered employers,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “These job fairs provide an amazing opportunity for residents to connect with open jobs with both West Virginia state agencies and employers in the nonprofit and private sectors.”

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal includes “a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in,” the released stated.

Those interested in participating are required to register, which they can do here.

Registered employers will host a “Virtual Booth” for job seekers to connect to. As such, registered job seekers should dress professionally and have a clean background.

You can learn more about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs by visiting workforce wv.org or emailing workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.