CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WorkForce West Virginia has announced that they will hold a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs on the first Wednesday of every month running October 5 through June 2023.

From 12-3 p.m., job seekers will be able to virtually interact with participating employers.

“Workforce West Virginia has been conducting virtual job fairs since August 2021,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “We have seen continued success with this platform and are expanding these efforts to connect West Virginia employers and residents looking to advance or change careers. These monthly fairs are a fantastic chance to pair qualified job seekers with a vast number of career opportunities here in the Mountain State.”

Both employers and job seekers must register to participate. Those interested in the first Statewide Virtual Job Fair can register here. Registered employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers and will be available during subsequent job fairs.

Job seekers should dress professionally and have a calm background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.