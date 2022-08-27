CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring, including positions with a starting pay up to $19.50/hr. A job fair for the Postal Service will be held at the Clarksburg Post Office on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include immediate openings in Clarksburg and surrounding areas.
Applicants must be 18 years of age, be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation, and available to work weekends and holidays.
Full details regarding duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information are in the job posting. Also, job postings are updated frequently.
USPS personnel will be on site to assist applicants, including laptops for on-the-spot applications. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.