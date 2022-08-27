CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring, including positions with a starting pay up to $19.50/hr. A job fair for the Postal Service will be held at the Clarksburg Post Office on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include immediate openings in Clarksburg and surrounding areas.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation, and available to work weekends and holidays.

Full details regarding duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information are in the job posting. Also, job postings are updated frequently.