CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve will be held this week.

According to a press release sent from Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary®, more than 65 employers will be at the Eastern Region virtual All Veterans Job Fair that is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the event page on RecruitMilitary®’s website, premier exhibitors will include Disabled American Veterans, Auto-Owners Insurance, General Dynamics Electric Boat and PTC Therapeutics Inc., and representatives from the companies below will be there:

Multi-National CorporationsFinanceGovernment Agencies/ContractorsEducation/Career Training
Ross Stores, Inc.Deutsche BankDepartment of StateTroops to Teachers
SpectrumCredit SuisseCenters for Medicare & Medicaid ServicesUniversity of Maryland Medical System
Highmark HealthPNC BankFederal Energy Regulatory CommissionWurzweiler School of Social Work
ChobaniH+R BlockGeneral Dynamics Information Tech (GDIT) and Gulfstream Aerospace CorporationNew Horizons Computer Learning Centers
FedEx GroundHuntington National BankThe United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)UBS Financial Services, Inc.
HoneywellFederal Reserve Bank of BostonU.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)Training Concepts
EatonNew York Community Bank
Bar-S Foods Co.TD Bank, AMCB
Atlas CopcoFirst Command Financial Services
Created using information from RecruitMilitary®’s website.

Click here to read the full list.

There will also be free opportunities for veterans to utilize career counseling and resume assistance resources, network with other veterans and military personnel and get support with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, according to the press release sent Monday.

Those interested can register for the Eastern Region virtual All Veterans Job Fair online. Free resources are available for veterans and their families on DAV’s website.